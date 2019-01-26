Uncomfortable to do love-making scenes: Amrita Rao

Mumbai: Actress Amrita Rao says she does not feel comfortable in doing love-making scenes on screen.

In an interview to IANS, Amrita spoke about her return on big screen after a long time with the film `Thackeray` and why she does not like to be a part of "love-making" scenes anymore.

She said: "As the cinema is changing, on-screen kissing, love-making scenes are becoming part of the narrative.

"I am not saying it is wrong, because it is the reflection of how our society has changed and become comfortable with it. But I am uncomfortable performing it on screen. Love-making is so personal to me that if I do it on screen, it is like I am leaving a part of my soul. I cannot do that."

According to her, it is not about "right or wrong, it is just about a choice that we all make."

Having started her career in 2002 in Bollywood with `Ab Ke Baras`, Amrita later appeared in films like `Ishq Vishq`, `Main Hoon Na`, `Vivah` and `Welcome to Sajjanpur`.

Her performance and on-screen chemistry with actor Shahid Kapoor in `Ishq Vishq` and `Vivah` was highly appreciated.

When asked if she would like to act with him again, Amrita said: "Well after `Vivah`, we should have done more films together but I really do not know why it did not happen."

"The good thing is that there is still an audience waiting for us to come together and do a film. Like audience, even I am looking forward to such an occasion to happen."

Amrita also said that she would like to work with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in because she "enjoys watching him on screen a lot."