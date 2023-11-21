trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690660
NewsLifestylePeople
SAQIB SALEEM

Unlocking Wellness With Saqib Saleem's Unique Fitness Routine, Deets Inside

To stay in shape, Saqib does fitness in a unique way. He prefers bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and kickboxing to traditional weightlifting. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unlocking Wellness With Saqib Saleem's Unique Fitness Routine, Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saqib Saleem is a famous Indian actor and model who is known for playing a wide range of roles. He is also praised for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Beyond his acting skills, Saqib follows a strict diet and exercise plan that helps him stay fit and healthy.

To stay in shape, Saqib does fitness in a unique way. He prefers bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and kickboxing to traditional weightlifting. Besides going to the gym, he runs 3–5 km every day and does aerial yoga, which is a great way to relax his muscles. For breakfast, Saqib has egg whites and low-fat milk. He eats a protein-rich meal for lunch and two egg whites, fish or chicken, and soup for dinner, emphasising a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Saqib Saleem's distinctive fusion of bodyweight workouts, cardio sessions, and a protein-centric diet has played a pivotal role in preserving his remarkable physique. His fitness journey stands as a motivating factor for individuals aspiring to embrace a holistic and well-balanced lifestyle. This dynamic actor has some exciting projects in the pipeline, Kakuda and Crime Beat which is set for an OTT release.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Train Fare Exceeds Air Fare
DNA Video
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali