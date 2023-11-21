New Delhi: Saqib Saleem is a famous Indian actor and model who is known for playing a wide range of roles. He is also praised for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Beyond his acting skills, Saqib follows a strict diet and exercise plan that helps him stay fit and healthy.

To stay in shape, Saqib does fitness in a unique way. He prefers bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and kickboxing to traditional weightlifting. Besides going to the gym, he runs 3–5 km every day and does aerial yoga, which is a great way to relax his muscles. For breakfast, Saqib has egg whites and low-fat milk. He eats a protein-rich meal for lunch and two egg whites, fish or chicken, and soup for dinner, emphasising a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

Saqib Saleem's distinctive fusion of bodyweight workouts, cardio sessions, and a protein-centric diet has played a pivotal role in preserving his remarkable physique. His fitness journey stands as a motivating factor for individuals aspiring to embrace a holistic and well-balanced lifestyle. This dynamic actor has some exciting projects in the pipeline, Kakuda and Crime Beat which is set for an OTT release.