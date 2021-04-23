Untimely death of actor Amit Mistry of Bandish Bandits fame mourned by celebs!

New Delhi: On Friday morning, April 23, 2021, popular TV and film actor Amit Mistry died due to a fatal cardiac arrest. His sudden and untimely death left his family, fans, and friends in deep shock.

After the news of his demise surfaced, many of his colleagues in the film and TV industry expressed grief over his sudden and untimely demise.

Here is how TV and film celebs paid tribute to the late actor:

Heard about #ShravanRathore sir and #amitmistry I’m in shock... every day a tragic news in the news... God bless their souls #OmNamahShivaya

And keep everyone safe — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 23, 2021

I've worked with #AmitMistry a couple of times and had the pleasure of seeing how brilliant he was on stage. He will be missed on stage and screen by all of us. Condolences to his family https://t.co/IyFy4bFPJD — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) April 23, 2021

Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry https://t.co/ebBNwDtTJs — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 23, 2021

Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry

Peace be upon u brother https://t.co/E6VmAfEz3V — Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover22) April 23, 2021

This is not done!! #AmitMistry passing away is shocking!! Very unfair!! pic.twitter.com/bmVhoM6dRn — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) April 23, 2021

I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 23, 2021

I am shattered .

Can’t believe this .

A dear friend , a brilliant actor on stage , tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today.

This is no age to go Amit

Speechless .

My Heartfelt condolences to his family .

! pic.twitter.com/jUpLzmZFiC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2021

Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul https://t.co/G8J34jENfc — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 23, 2021

He also was a part of many TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai - Tantrik, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bhagwaan Bahaye Inko, Dafa 420, Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir among others.

The actor had played pivotal roles in films and TV shows such as Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir and was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

May his soul rest in peace!