हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Mistry

Untimely death of actor Amit Mistry of Bandish Bandits fame mourned by celebs!

Popular TV and film actor Amit Mistry died on Friday, April 23, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest. Here is how his colleagues paid tribute to him.

Untimely death of actor Amit Mistry of Bandish Bandits fame mourned by celebs!
Instagram: Amit Mistry

New Delhi: On Friday morning, April 23, 2021, popular TV and film actor Amit Mistry died due to a fatal cardiac arrest. His sudden and untimely death left his family, fans, and friends in deep shock.

After the news of his demise surfaced, many of his colleagues in the film and TV industry expressed grief over his sudden and untimely demise.

Here is how TV and film celebs paid tribute to the late actor:

 

He also was a part of many TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai - Tantrik, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bhagwaan Bahaye Inko, Dafa 420, Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir among others.

The actor had played pivotal roles in films and TV shows such as Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir and was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

May his soul rest in peace!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit Mistryamit mistry deadamit mistry diesbandish bandits actortenali rama actoramit mistry twitteramit mistry death
Next
Story

World Book Day 2021: Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs who are book lovers!

Must Watch

PT2M34S

COVID-19: Ganga Ram Hospital flags SOS to govt over Oxygen shortage