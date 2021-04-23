हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Mistry

Tenali Rama and Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies

Amit Mistry worked extensively in theatre, TV shows and movies. He was seen in Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir and Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits. 

Tenali Rama and Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous TV and film actor Amit Mistry died on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His sudden death has left his fans and industry colleagues shocked. 

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) extended condolences to his family and mourned his untimely demise. CINTAA tweeted: 

He also was a part of many TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai - Tantrik, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Woh, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bhagwaan Bahaye Inko, Dafa 420, Tenali Rama, Maddam Sir among others. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

