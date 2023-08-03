trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644050
Uorfi Javed Covers Modesty With A Bizarre Creation, Poses In Unzipped Pants - Watch

Known for her unique outfits, Uorfi Javed has often stirred trends on social media with her choice of dresses. Recently, Uorfi died her hair pink, and walked on the road in a heart-shaped dress. With her unconventional choice of dresses, no wonder Uorfi Javed has become an internet sensation. 

Aug 03, 2023
  • Uorfi is covering her modesty with bizarre circular leaves with popping eyes
  • The actor has often stirred trends on social media

Uorfi Javed Covers Modesty With A Bizarre Creation, Poses In Unzipped Pants - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed has left netizens mind-boggled yet again in a striking new post. Taking the internet by a storm, Uorfi has dropped pictures where she's covering her modesty with bizarre circular leaves with popping eyes. She donned this unique top with unzipped pants, flaunting her tattoo quite well. 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

It is not new for Uorfi to grab eyeballs for her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted on a dinner date with her family. She did not leave the chance to dress up herself in another unique way. Donning a mini crop top, she hid her assets partially.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

When it comes to fighting back with the naysayers, Uorfi is quite expressive. She is someone who would not mince her words when it comes to giving back to trolls. The 26-year-old was recently seen taking on 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his views on celebrities using assistants to elaborate their costume at major fashion events. Uorfi tweeted, "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie." 

