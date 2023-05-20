Urfi Javed Blasts Vivek Agnihotri For His Remark On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Outfit

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has hit back at 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his recent remarks on Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, Vivek shared a photo of Aishwarya's shimmery hooded outfit, and commented, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'Costume Slaves'. You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?'

The photo shared by Vivek shows Aishwarya posing on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 while her assistant fixed her elaborate gown. Soon after Vivek shared the post on Aishwarya, the actor's fan came to her defence and slammed the filmmaker for his remarks.

Urfi, who is known for her unusual fashion choices, and also for not hesitating when it comes to expressing her views, also slammed Vivek Agnihotri, writing, "Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi !"

'Fashion' movie is directed by national-award winner Madhur Bhandarkar. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse in key roles.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next directorial titled, 'The Vaccine War'. He also has 'Delhi Files' in his pipeline.

On the other hand, after attending the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya returned to Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Saturday.