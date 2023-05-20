topStoriesenglish2610867
NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed Blasts Vivek Agnihotri For His Remark On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Outfit

Urfi Javed slammed 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri for sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photo from her recent Cannes appearance and criticising the use of assistants at major events by celebrities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed Blasts Vivek Agnihotri For His Remark On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Outfit

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has hit back at 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his recent remarks on Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, Vivek shared a photo of Aishwarya's shimmery hooded outfit, and commented, "Have you guys heard of a term called 'Costume Slaves'. You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?'

The photo shared by Vivek shows Aishwarya posing on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 while her assistant fixed her elaborate gown. Soon after Vivek shared the post on Aishwarya, the actor's fan came to her defence and slammed the filmmaker for his remarks.

Vivek Agnihotri

Urfi, who is known for her unusual fashion choices, and also for not hesitating when it comes to expressing her views, also slammed Vivek Agnihotri, writing, "Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi !"

Urfi Javed

'Fashion' movie is directed by national-award winner Madhur Bhandarkar. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse in key roles. 

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next directorial titled, 'The Vaccine War'. He also has 'Delhi Files' in his pipeline. 

On the other hand, after attending the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya returned to Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Saturday.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818