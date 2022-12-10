Urfi Javed BRUTALLY trolled! Reason- savage saree and slipping pallu... read here

New Delhi: Social media sensation Urfi Javed is constantly seen creating a ruckus these days. Urfi always surprises the netizens with her dressing sense. Photos and videos of her new, unique looks go viral almost every day. Today, Javed has stepped out in a savage saree that keeps slipping away and fans are not okay with it.

Urfi Javed's new video has surfaced all over the internet where she can be seen at the airport. She wore a light pink and orange colored saree and a very bold blouse, she even gave pizza to the paparazzi. As soon as she moves forward to pose, her pallu slips, this happens not once but many times. Seeing the video, it is clearly known that Urfi is facing a lot of difficulty in handling her saree and this did not land well with the netizens.

Urfi Javed is rarely seen in simple looks or sarees so today, the fans were stunned to see her like this. One wrote, "Uski body ko kapre pehne k adat nhi hai .. tabhi kapre kud udd rhe hai" another one commented, "Starting mein yhi socha tha ki isy hua kya aaj but middle of the video I realised ki yeh nhi sudhregi" A third one wrote, "Safety pin nhn thi gareeb ke pass....nonsense attitude..."

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla. She constantly makes headlines due to her explosive and wild statements on the show.