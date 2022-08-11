New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for turning heads in whatever she wears. In her latest video, the starlet oozed oomph factor in a transparent saree ditching her blouse and walking in style. Urfi's new video was teased on the Instant Bollywood social media page.

URFI JAVED DITCHES HER BLOUSE

In this video, Urfi can be seen walking like a diva flaunting her backless saree look. She ditched her blouse and hogged fan attention. Watch her latest video here:

A few days back, Urfi shocked her fans by posing topless. The Bigg Boss OTT fame star concealed her breasts with long hair extensions looking like Cousin Itt from The Addams Family.

URFI JAVED'S BOLD VIDEO

Earlier, Urfi shared a post where she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many. This is not the first time she did something like this. The pap-favourite Urfi is known for her quirky fashion sense.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.



