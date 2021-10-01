हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed gets trolled again for going bold, steps out in olive bra, baggy pants at airport

This is not the first time when Urfi made heads turn with her choice of outfit in public. Earlier too, she gave netizens a difficult time by stepping out in chequered brown unbuttoned pants and crop top. 

Urfi Javed gets trolled again for going bold, steps out in olive bra, baggy pants at airport
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again hogged the attention of netizens for her risque outfit. The 24-year-old was clicked at the airport wearing an olive bra and high waist loose pants. She rounded off her look with a long coat and happily posed for the shutterbugs.  

This is not the first time when Urfi made heads turn with her choice of outfit in public. Earlier too, she gave netizens a difficult time by stepping out in chequered brown unbuttoned pants and crop top. While she looked much confident about her look, her appearance led a section to get furious at her, who called her out for donning such an outfit to the airport. 

 

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 

Previously too, Urfi grabbed eyeballs with her daring and bizarre outfits in public. She was criticised by netizens for wearing a ripped denim jacket over her bra. However, despite receiving hatred on cyberspace, the actress went ahead and grabbed headlines once again by donning a gold backless dress with her head covered. 

Urfi has appeared in TV shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Urfi, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, could last in the house for only a week. She was the first contestant to be evicted from the house after her partner Zeeshan Khan ditched her and former connection with Divya Aggarwal, leaving Urfi to get nominated. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedBigg Boss OTTUrfi Javed picsUrfi Javed photosUrfi Javed outfitUrfi Javed clothesurfi javed trolledunbuttoned pants
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut attacks 'dumb Bollywoodias' for announcing release dates of 'tacky' films

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine