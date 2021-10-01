Urfi Javed gets trolled again for going bold, steps out in olive bra, baggy pants at airport

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has once again hogged the attention of netizens for her risque outfit. The 24-year-old was clicked at the airport wearing an olive bra and high waist loose pants. She rounded off her look with a long coat and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

This is not the first time when Urfi made heads turn with her choice of outfit in public. Earlier too, she gave netizens a difficult time by stepping out in chequered brown unbuttoned pants and crop top. While she looked much confident about her look, her appearance led a section to get furious at her, who called her out for donning such an outfit to the airport.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Previously too, Urfi grabbed eyeballs with her daring and bizarre outfits in public. She was criticised by netizens for wearing a ripped denim jacket over her bra. However, despite receiving hatred on cyberspace, the actress went ahead and grabbed headlines once again by donning a gold backless dress with her head covered.

Urfi has appeared in TV shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Urfi, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, could last in the house for only a week. She was the first contestant to be evicted from the house after her partner Zeeshan Khan ditched her and former connection with Divya Aggarwal, leaving Urfi to get nominated.