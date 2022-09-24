Urfi Javed goes BOLD yet again in new video, wears nothing but a disco ball- WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry today. She often turns heads with her bold fashion choices but this weak, she went rogue!

Urfi shared a video on her Instagram handle wearing nothing but a disco ball on her head, and beads on her chest. The actress paired the disco look with open buttoned blue denim jeans. As her face was covered, and her hair was tied into a bun, she joked about the credits in her caption. She wrote, "Dard e disco !!

Isme kya make up hair credits du..."

Fans have flooded the comment section with shocked emojis as the actress again goes BOLD.

Naturally, many of the netizens have BRUTALLY trolled the actress for this outfit too, well, when have those stopped Urfi from her fashion choices? I would say never.

Urfi's wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires, photographs, flowers and even flower petals. She often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media and fans go all gaga over them.