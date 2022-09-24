NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed goes BOLD yet again in new video, wears nothing but a disco ball- WATCH

Urfi shared a video on her Instagram handle wearing nothing but a disco ball on her head.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry today.
  • She often turns heads with her bold fashion choices but this weak, she went rogue!

Urfi Javed goes BOLD yet again in new video, wears nothing but a disco ball- WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry today. She often turns heads with her bold fashion choices but this weak, she went rogue!

Urfi shared a video on her Instagram handle wearing nothing but a disco ball on her head, and beads on her chest. The actress paired the disco look with open buttoned blue denim jeans. As her face was covered, and her hair was tied into a bun, she joked about the credits in her caption. She wrote, "Dard e disco !!
Isme kya make up hair credits du..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Fans have flooded the comment section with shocked emojis as the actress again goes BOLD. 

Naturally, many of the netizens have BRUTALLY trolled the actress for this outfit too, well, when have those stopped Urfi from her fashion choices? I would say never.

Urfi's wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires,  photographs, flowers and even flower petals. She often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media and fans go all gaga over them.

Urfi JavedUorfi JavedUrfi Javed instagramUrfi Javed bold looksUrfi Javed new videoUrfi Javed hot pics

