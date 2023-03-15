Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again, Poses In Broken Heart-Shaped Cutouts, Fans Say ‘Dil Tut Gaya’- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in her latest DIY outfit, Urfi wore heart-shaped red coloured cutouts which hung from her neck.

The actress also added a quirky caption along with it which read, “A little late to valentines party ! Dayum !! Wanted to wear this for valentines.” Fans were quite amazed to see her outfit and shared their views in the comments section. "Dil tut gaya Urfi ka," wrote one user. "Oscar milna chahiye ise," added another user.

Urfi Javed often shares her pictures in DIY clothes and has got much stardom and fan following because of that. Recently, she was spotted in a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt. Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards.

Recently, she also featured on The Dirty Magazine for a photoshoot and got candid about her journey of being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?,” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read. Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’.