topStoriesenglish2583967
NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again, Poses In Broken Heart-Shaped Cutouts, Fans Say ‘Dil Tut Gaya’- Watch

Urfi Javed went topless again as she posed in a red heart shaped cutouts which hung from her neck.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again, Poses In Broken Heart-Shaped Cutouts, Fans Say ‘Dil Tut Gaya’- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in her latest DIY outfit, Urfi wore heart-shaped red coloured cutouts which hung from her neck.

The actress also added a quirky caption along with it which read, “A little late to valentines party ! Dayum !! Wanted to wear this for valentines.” Fans were quite amazed to see her outfit and shared their views in the comments section. "Dil tut gaya Urfi ka," wrote one user. "Oscar milna chahiye ise," added another user.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed often shares her pictures in DIY clothes and has got much stardom and fan following because of that. Recently, she was spotted in a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt. Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recently, she also featured on The Dirty Magazine for a photoshoot and got candid about her journey of being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?,” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read. Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’. 

Live Tv

Urfi JavedUrfi Javed picsUrfi Javed new videosUrfi Javed red heart outfitUrfi Javed hot picsUrfi Javed Dirty Magazine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!