Urfi Javed Grabs Eyeballs In Purple Sheer Outfit, Gives Money To Poor Kid - Watch

New Delhi: Actor and internet sensation Urfi Javed has gained massive popularity with her fashion choices however there is a hard reality to it. She has always grabbed the media’s attention with her exposing dressing style. She even made headlines for the same and never remains out of attention.

Urfi stepped out on the street of Mumbai, this time wearing a purple sheer dress and poses for the shutterbugs. She was also seen giving some money to a poor kid. However, she had to escape from the spot as it started to drizzle. Watch the videos shared by paparazzo account on social media.

Urfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is also known to be quite expressive and is someone who would not mince her words when it comes to giving back to trolls. The 26-year-old was recently seen taking on 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his views on celebrities using assistants to elaborate their costume at major fashion events. The 26-year-old actor-model lashed out at the filmmaker and questioned his fashion sense. "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie," she tweeted.

Urfi was last seen in MTV's reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'. She gained fame after she appeared in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been a part of several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Phero Ki Hera Pheri', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.