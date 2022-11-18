topStoriesenglish
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed is all CHARGED UP, wears mobile phones as bralette in new bizarre video - Watch

Urfi Javed latest video: The Bigg Boss OTT fame star recently went bold in a bandage dress, and shared the video on her Instagram handle.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-box attire and fashion choices. She almost never really misses out an opportunity to create news with her bizarre dresses. So, yes it is quite hard to ignore Uorfi, given the fact her videos and pictures shout for attention. Urfi Javed's latest video has her wearing mobile phones as a bralette. 

Well, the Bigg Boss OTT star has already pushed all boundaries of fashion and style. And this mobile phone hanging in a bralette form over a jacket and pants has shows Urfi's creativity one more time. Urfi captioned her video post: Fully Charged!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Several celeb friends and fans commented on her post timeline. 

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 

She recently partied with Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora on her birthday bash and the inside videos from the bash went viral on social media.


 

