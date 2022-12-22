Urfi Javed locks herself inside jail in new video, says, ‘This is exactly where entire India...’- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is yet again in the limelight but this time it's not because of her unusual fashion choices. Yes, you heard it right! A new video of the actress is out in which she could be seen standing inside a jail like structure and says, “This is exactly what entire India wants to see right now.” In the video, Urfi could be seen wearing only a lace bra as she addressed the viewers.

The video was captioned as, “IYKYK!! Agar context nahi maloom toh kripaya Google karein.”

Watch the video here

Urfi released the video in response to the rumours that she was detained in Dubai for wearing revealing outfits. Recently, several media report claimed that Urfi was detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting a video wearing revealing outfits in public, which is prohibited in the country. A report claimed that Urfi, who was detained by the authorities for her risque fashion outfits, was being questioned over the matter. However, her team released a statement later quashing the report of her detention.

Yesterday, a man was also arrested for giving rape and life threats to her.

Urfi Javed is famous on social media for her eccentric dressing sense. From wearing bandages as a dress to making an outfit out of mobile phones, Urfi has done it all. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, then in ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.