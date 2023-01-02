Urfi Javed’s throwback video with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik goes viral, netizens say, ‘Wo bol rhi hai kapde kyo pahnte ho’

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of bandages to covering her modesty with cellphones, she has done it all. Recently, a throwback video of the actress talking with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik went viral on social media.

In the video, the duo could be seen sitting next to each other at an event but what they are talking about is not audible. However, netizens were quick to react to the video and shared hilarious views in the comments section. “Urfi ko abdu ke chote kapde pehnne honge shayad mang rahi hai usse (Urfi must be wanting Abdu’s small clothes),” commented one user.

“Pooch rahi h tumhari country me aur jyada kpde pehnne se pese milenge ya yahi pehnna padega,” added another user. “Urfi ke Naa ke barabar ke kapde abdu ko fit aayenge,” added another user. “Wo bol rhi hai kapde kyo pahnte ho,” added the fourth user.

Watch the video here

Urfi Javed recently slammed BJP politician Chitra Wagh who accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai.” In a long note shared on Instagram, Urfi wrote, “I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!”

Abdu Rozik is currently participating in Bigg Boss season 16, alongside Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare among others. He is world’s smallest singer from Tajikistan.