Urfi Javed shakes a leg with sisters at rooftop party in another explosive outfit, watch video

NEW DELHI: Social media sensation Urfi Javed regularly makes it to headlines for her bizarre fashion sense. Her bold and risque outfits not only make her steal attention but have also landed her in controversy several times. However, Urfi seems to remain unperturbed by all the trolling and bashing she receives for her clothing. After all, it's her eccentric sense of style that has made her an internet sensation.

Recently, the actress-model was seen having a gala time with her friends while enjoying a rooftop party. She was accompanied by her sisters, Urusa Javed and Asfi Javed. Urfi dropped a few moments from the funky party night, and it was looking like an intimate celebration with friends.

As usual, Urfi donned a bold avatar at the party as she sported a net outfit which she wore over a printed bra and black shorts. She had her hair tied in a high ponytail. Check out her videos from the party below:

Urfi also shared a few glimpses from the party. Take a look:

On the work front, Urfi Jaaved was recently seen in the music video of the song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori', released earlier this month.



Ever since has been viewed by more than eight million people. The 25-year-old was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.