Urfi Javed Shocks her Fans Again, Bares it all in new Sizzling Video

Day after turning heads with her 'denim on denim' look, Urfi Javed has now redefined the word 'backless' with her latest video. Her latest look has taken the internet by storm. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to surprise her fans. The actress-model, who is famous for her DIY videos and bizarre dressing style, is known for creating outfits with items like rope, audio cassette reels, blades, foil paper or a 'bori'. She often gets trolled for going overboard while experimenting with fashion, but that has not stopped her from being what she is. And while her semi-nude avatar has brought her immense criticism from all over, Urfi continues to do what she is best at - presenting herself in unique, risque outfits every day. 

On Monday, Urfi shared a video on Instagram and left her fans shocked once again. The video opens with Urfi dressed in full clothes, in a full white shirt and black trousers, leaving netizens amazed. However, as the video zooms out, the social media influencer is seen exposing her bold back in the mirror behind her. Her latest video is most likely to leave for shocked for a few seconds. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A few days back, Urfi was seen decked up in a white lacy bikini with a spider-web-themed rope wrapped around her. Her avant-garde fashion with chic makeup and heels once again left the viewers spellbound. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The 26-year-old has left her fans worried after she shared a story flaunting her bruised eyes and swollen lips. Also, the glow of her face is low and she wrote while sharing the picture, "Looks like someone hit me bad." Urfi was seen sitting in her car and hiding the other half of her face with her hand.

Urfi Javed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name Uorfi on social media, has never shied away from flaunting her toned body before cameras. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has donned some of the riskiest outfits that one could ever think of wearing in public. While she has appeared in several television soaps and reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Splitsvilla X4', it's her DIY videos and experimental outfits that brought her immense fame and recognition from all over. 

