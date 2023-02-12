Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens Again as she Creates a Dress out of Cloth Hanging Clips- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird dressing sense and unusual fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, there is literally nothing that the actress has not used.

Now continuing with the trend of her DIY outfits made of regular household stuff, Urfi has now made a dress of out wooden cloth hanging clips used for tying wet clothes. Yes, you heard it right! Urfi has indeed made a dress outfit of cloth hanging clips. In the video she shared on Instagram, Urfi could be seen picking a clothes clip and a second later, the screen just cuts to Urfi donning the outfit. “Kuch funny caption hi bata do,” Urfi captioned her post.

Netizens were amazed to see her creative outfit and dropped their views about the same in the comments section. “Mujhe laga vo kapde sukhaane wala stand hi gale me daal degi,” a user commented. “Always come with new surprise,” another user commented. “So creative,” a third user wrote.

Urfi Javed is known for her DIY, out-of-the-box outfits and has never shied away from speaking her mind and being confident about it. Time and again, Urfi has been trolled by netizens but she has always shut up the trolls.

Recently, Urfi Javed had a spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh after the latter filed a police complaint against her for promoting nudity. However, Urfi hit back at her saying that she is ready to go to jail if she is right. "I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.