Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan for 'never apologising to any of the girls he molested'

New Delhi: Sajid Khan is making headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. Now, former BB contestant, Urfi Javed has slammed Sajid for allegedly not apologising to any of the women he was accused of molesting.

In an Instagram story, Urfi reminded netizens of MeToo accusations against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan.

In a video, she said, "I would like to remind all of you that Sajid Khan has never aplogised to any of the girls he molested, or he preyed on or did whatever. He has not even apologised to the nation. But on the other hand, he keeps defending his actions. He is not sorry for it but keeps defending what he did. What an as*h**e."

Sajid Khan took the internet by storm as he entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant on October 2. Sajid was embroiled in a controversy after several alleged harrowing MeToo accounts against him emerged online. Many top actresses like Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu had also called out the director for his alleged misbehaviour with his female colleagues on the film set.