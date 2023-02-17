Urfi Javed Steps Out in Puffed Leather Dress, Wins Hearts With Her Bizarre Fashion Statement

New Delhi: Actor-model and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed's name is synonymous with bizarre and risque fashion outings. The internet sensation knows it well how to remain in news and grabs eyeballs with her daring, bold looks everytime she steps out on the street. Urfi has been setting fashion inspiration to youths for rolling out attires made out of a variety of things, ranging from blades to cassette reels and cycle chains. Many a time, she has gone complete commando and covered herself using flower petals or glue tapes or taking support from human hands.



On Friday too, the Bigg Boss OTT star offered a new look of her in yet another eccentric outfit that left her fans jaw-dropped. Urfi shared photos of her latest appearance, which showed her dresed up in leather-made outfit. The brown leather outfit had a huge 'O' near the chest and featured accentuated sleeves.

Urfi Javed enjoys huge popularity on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of her gorgeous and sensuous avatars. The actor wore a cleavage baring satin bralette with a cape, which she paired it with sheer inner wear. She paired her outfit with nude footwear and let her tresses open.

Urfi Javed is known for her DIY, out-of-the-box outfits and has never shied away from speaking her mind and being confident about it. Time and again, Urfi has been trolled by netizens but she has always shut up the trolls.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.

