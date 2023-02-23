Urfi Javed Stuns With Bleached Eyebrows, Visits Restaurant in 'Dirty' Bralette, See Video

NEW DELHI: Urfi Javed is known to grab headlines for her risque fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been an internet sensation and has been creating a buzz with her bizarre outfits on daily basis. On Tuesday, Urfi was in the news after she accused a Uber cab driver of abusing her and running away with her luggage. A day later, the TV actor was papped outside a restaurant at Juhu in Mumbai and she once again managed to make heads turn with her weird dressing and make-up.

In a video shared on social media, Urfi is seen donning a glittery cut-out risque purple top, which had DIRTY written over it and beige bottoms. She styled her hair in two side pony tails and flaunted her lean figure. She accessorised her look with large hoop earrings. The actor had bleached her brows and had subtle makeup. Urfi once again managed to become a topic of discussion on social media with her different look as netizens trolled her for her 'missing eyebrows' and opting for 'weird makeup'.

Take a look at her latest video:

A user wrote, "Jyada style marne ke chakkar me eyebrows gayab kar lii."

Another user wrote, "Alien lag rahi hai ...what on earth does she keep wearing ?"

Urfi Javed is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her unusual and unorthodox outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. Meanwhile, she is speculated to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

She was recently seen in the reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'.