Urfi Javed Stuns With New Topless Avatar, Covers Face In Leather Jacket - Watch

New Delhi: The bold and sassy Urfi Javed has once again stunned the internet. The actor-model, who is known for her out-of-box and quirky fashion choices, was recently in the headlines after she entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house and interacted with contestants. On Tuesday, Urfi took to the internet and dropped another video where she is seen going bold as she poses before the camera in a tiny mini-crop leather jacket.

Urfi, who is known for her bizarre dressing sense, and loves to flaunt it on social media, had covered her face, shoulder, arms and hands and bared her lower body.

In the clip shared by Urfi Javed, she is seen walking in heels and covering her modesty with her hands. The customised leather jacket covered her face, arms and shoulders. As soon as she dropped the video, social media users began trolling her for her bold choice of outfits and sult-shamed her.

A user wrote, "OMG. Request to all community and Indian government authorities and cyber security authorities. Please take some action and save the today's generation from this content. Our society will ruined soon. Please."

A second user wrote, "Aise half naked picture dikha kar tujhe sirf famous hona h baki or kuch aata to nhi wese v."

Third user wrote, "Face q hide kra hai jb jo krna tha wo nhi."

URFI JAVED'S WORK PROFILE

In the past, Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for 'Dirty Magazine'. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.