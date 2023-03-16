Urfi Javed Suffers An Oops Moment In Red Broken Heart Bralette Top, Netizens Brutally Troll Her

New Delhi: The internet sensation and pap-favourite Urfi Javed is a headline maker, come what may. Be it her bizarre dress or bold statements, the girl has never really shied away from doing what she loves. The Bigg Boss OTT star recently posted a video on social media sharing what she wished to wear on Valentine's Day - a broken heart-shaped bralette top. However, she suffered an oops moment in that video.

Urfi can be seen donning a risque outfit in bright red but the moment she turns around in the video, a side view reveals too much for the eyes. However, the video moves quickly to the next pose but netizens are quick to register her oops moment. Many commented on why she is wearing such a thing. One person wrote: Osm look but aapne body part ko thoda cover krna chahiye tha bakki thik h. Another one said: Piche nahi ghumna tha. Sab kuch dikh gya

Urfi's heart-shaped red coloured cutout top which hung from her neck surely caught attention online.

Recently, she was spotted in a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt. Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards. Recently, Urfi happened to pose with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor at ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s store launch in Mumbai. Other celebrities from tinsel town who were papped at the store launch were Pooja Hegde and Mandira Bedi.

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.