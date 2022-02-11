Urfi Javed wears a blue saree without blouse, dances to Justin Bieber song in THIS viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial actress Urfi Javed has done it again! The starlet has once again grabbed the eyeballs for her bizarre outfit and appearance. This time she wore a saree and that too without a blouse.

Urfi danced to Justin Bieber's song and shared the video on her Instagram handle. Watch the viral video here:

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal.