Urfi Javed trolled: Her quirky and sexy outfits made netizens react once again. She was recently spotted in a bling outfit which she paired with a lilac blazer overall. 

Jun 18, 2022

New Delhi: The controversial starlet Urfi Javed is known for turning heads with her out-of-box attires. She shot to fame with her DIY videos and looks like she has aced the art of making outfits from anything and everything that she finds. This time, she posed for the shutterbugs wearing a sexy bralette with a micro mini skirt made of foil paper. Yes, you read that right!

Urfi Javed was spotted in a bling outfit which she paired with a lilac blazer overall. Popular pap Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared her video. She is often trolled for her outrageous looks but never really gets bogged down by any of the hate coming her way. Take a look here: 

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 

 

