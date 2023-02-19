Urfi Javed Wears Upside-Down T-shirt and Ripped Jeans to the gym, Gets Trolled Again for her Bizarre Outfit- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all. Now, in the latest video, Urfi wore a purple coloured upside-down t-shirt with white ripped jeans as she was clicked while going to the gym.

When the paparazzi asked why she is wearing upside down (ulti) t-shirt to the gym, she said, “Subah subah 8 baje uthna pada, wahan jaake trainer bola aapka t-shirt ulta hai.”

Netizens took a jibe at Urfi’s weird clothes as usual and posted their views in the comments section. “Ab hame urfi ko isi roop accept karna hi padega ye nahi sudharne vali,” a user commented. Aj.. Itne sare kapde... Tabiyat to thik hai iski.. Vo bhi.. Kate fate...,” another user wrote.

Watch the video here

Take a look at her other DIY outfits

Recently, Urfi Javed had a spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh after the latter filed a police complaint against her for promoting nudity. However, Urfi hit back at her saying that she is ready to go to jail if she is right. "I don`t even want a trial or that bullshit, I`m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member`s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.