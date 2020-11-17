Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani's smouldering bikini beach pics look similar!

New Delhi: Both Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani are quite popular names on social networking sites. Recently, Disha posted a picture of hers from the Maldives, donning a stunning red-black print bikini. Earlier, Urvashi too had posted a similar picture.

The Virgin Bhanupriya actress wore a turquoise blue bikini at the picturesque Maldives beach. Accessorizing her look with a blue straw hat, black shades and a cute little flower to enhance her beachy vibes.

Take a look at both pictures which look similar:

Their Instagram pages were flooded with similar comments where fans kept saying their pictures were quite alike.

Both the actresses are giving us beach body goals showing off their fit and beautiful curves. Their posts were loved by millions of fans and they were going gaga over these actresses who made us nostalgic over a beachy vacay.

While Urvashi took a million hearts with her stunning look, Disha was loved and praised by viewers for her choice of bikini and her stunning outfit for the beaches.

Their eye-catching looks are perfect for a vacation to the beaches. Who do you think pulled off the bikini babe vibe with flying colours?