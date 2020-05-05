हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela 'channels her inner poo' ala Kareena Kapoor in new video - Watch

The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on Instagram already. 

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Urvashi Rautela is known for her solid social media presence. The leggy lass recently channelled her inner poo aka Kareena Kapoor from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' (K3G) and shared a fun video on Instagram.

Urvashi captioned the famous dialogue of Kareena from K3G reading: How dare you? “Tumhara koi haq nai banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” Not fair : Poo Kkkg  #channellingmyinnerpoo

The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on Instagram already. 

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year. 

 

