Urvashi Rautela Crosses 62 Million Followers On Instagram; Beats Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, who is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood is making India proud at every level by being the only Miss Universe judge. Urvashi Rautela is the girl who's got a handle on her global fame and international brand. With 62.3 million followers on Instagram, she’s the most followed Asian actress on social media. She is one of the most loved celebrities globally. She has become a force to be reckoned with internationally. Urvashi, who has always bagged numerous titles, is receiving worldwide fame.

Well, Urvashi Rautela has now become one of the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram, beating many Bollywood beauties including Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor Urvashi currently enjoys a whopping fan following of 62.3 million on the photo-sharing application, which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram. As per Reddit news, she is the youngest, most followed, and most influential Bollywood actress on Instagram.

She has left behind Kriti Sanon with 52.8 M, Disha Patani with 56.6 M and then Sara Ali Khan comes in at 41.4 M, followed by Rashmika Mandanna at 36.3 M and Ananya Panday at 24.1 M. Janhvi Kapoor with 21 M and to the list joins Tara Sutaria with 8.4 M.

Indeed, this is a great achievement for Urvashi because she has acclaimed this with her hard work and dedication, and her fans couldn’t be prouder of her.