Urvashi Rautela dazzles in gorgeous lehenga at her cousin brother's wedding, shares Haldi ceremony pics!

Urvashi Rautela News: The actress has signed a deal with Pushpa 2 producer to co-star with Chiranjivi, a South Indian icon in the action comedy Waltair Veeerayya.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela is currently enjoying in the hills of Uttarakhand. She flew to her hometown to attend her cousin brother's wedding. She also headed to her ancestral home in Sakmunda village, and paid a visit to the Siddhabali Temple. 

Urvashi Rautela gave a sneak glimpse at her outfit for the pre-wedding festivities just a short while ago on her Instagram account. The actress was lovely in the photos wearing an ivory-coloured lehenga with a matching blouse that was richly embroidered. A sheer dupatta with border appliqués of sequin and stone completed her outfit. The actress chose heavy jewellery with stone accents and green drop beads for the accessories. 

On the work front, Urvashi has signed a deal with Pushpa 2 producer to co-star with Chiranjivi, a South Indian icon in the action comedy Waltair Veeerayya. Alongside actor Ram Pothineni, she will be seen in film. Urvashi will play Randeep Hooda's co-star in Inspector Avinash. She's also making a big Hollywood debut, with Michele Morrone, who stars in 365 Days. Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Bialowas, and Netflix will produce the movie. 

In addition to the Hindi adaptation of the hit movie Thiruttu Payale 2 the actress will also star in William Shakespeare's bilingual thriller Black Rose which is based on The Merchant of Venice. In her upcoming global music single, Urvashi will also collaborate with Jason Derulo.

 

