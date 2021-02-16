हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Urvashi Rautela meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Inspector Avinash shoot in Lucknow- In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in the web series Inspector Avinash is shooting for the same in Lucknow right now. The actress had the opportunity of meeting the honourable Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the other members of the "Inspector Team". 

CM Yogi Adityanath recently announced that he will make a film city in Uttar Pradesh, due to which he is having constant meetings with all the Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, and others. The entire cast, which included Urvashi, Randeep Hooda, director Neeraj Pathak, and some others had a heartfelt meeting with the CM.

On the work front, Urvashi was previously gave seen 'Virgin Bhanupriya', Sanam Re, Kabil etc. 

The UP CM assured full cooperation from the government. The CM wants the team to make more films on all the unsung police heroes who have sacrificed their lives in UP.

'Inspector Avinash' is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra from Lucknow, to commemorate the super cop Avinash Mishra's entire team had a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh CM. Urvashi Rautela will be playing the character of Poonam Mishra whereas Randeep Hooda will play the character, Avinash Mishra.

 

