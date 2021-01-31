हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela fearlessly feeds piece of meat to giant crocodile, video will give you chills!

In a video Urvashi shared on Instagram, the actress was seen holding a stick with a piece of meat attached to it and hovering it over the reptile while standing less than four feet apart. However, there was a protective metal fence between Rautela and the crocodile for safety. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Urvashi Rautela recently showed fans her daring side when she posted a video of herself feeding a crocodile twice the size of her! In the video, we see her holding a stick with a piece of meat attached to it and hovering it over the reptile while standing less than four feet apart. However, there was a protective metal fence between Rautela and the crocodile for safety. 

The dangerous reptile can be seen opening its jaw wide and devouring the piece of meat in one go. In her caption, Urvashi explains that she fed one of the largest crocodiles when she had gone to study crocodile behaviour. 

Although unrelated to the video, she shared two career milestones with her fans in the caption as well. The first was reaching a whopping 34 million followers on Instagram, and the second was becoming the first Indian to feature in the ‘Top 10 World’s Sexiest Supermodel 2021’ list. She expressed her gratitude to fans for both the achievements.

Urvashi Rautela is an all-rounder entertainer as she has starred in music videos such as 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi' and 'Hai Kya Ye Mera Kasoor' and movies such as 'Virgin Bhanupriya' as well. Currently, she is shooting for the upcoming cop-thriller web series - 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda, which is expected to release soon.

