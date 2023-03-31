Urvashi Rautela Gets Papped With 24K Real Nanogold Face Mask On, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with 'Singh Saab the Great' in 2013 and ever since has been known for her bold fashion choices. The actress often shares her makeup-free selfies on her Instagram account, flaunting her natural beauty. The actress was recently spotted wearing a 24k gold facemask as she posed for the paparazzi.

Like many others, Urvashi Rautela too prefers to use a mask that doesn't require a trip to the salon when she needs some quick fixes for moisturizing and rejuvenating skin. The actress's glowing skin is the product of a multi-step skincare regimen. Recently, Urvashi stunned everyone on a quirky, fun nightsuit when she got spotted near the sets of her upcoming film. But what caught everyone's attention was her 24k real nanogold face mask. Yes, you read that right, the actress was spotted wearing a face mask and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, she caught everyone's attention recently when she was spotted with her international star Jason Derulo in town. The Jalebi Baby fame singer and Urvashi stepped in together for a dinner, along with some close friends.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi and Jason are soon going to be seen together in an international music video 'Jaanu' that is going to be released soon. A few clips from the shoots have already gone viral over the internet.