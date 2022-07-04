New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is giving us major Monday motivation with effortless execution of core-building pilates exercises. The actress took to her social media and gave glimpses of her session through her social media handle. Urvashi's fitness videos and pictures prove she is committed to leading a healthy lifestyle. Her fans are always in awe of her tremendous physique and her dedication to fitness.Urvashi donned a bright neon t-shirt along with grey Cheetah print cycling shorts and with anti-skid pilates socks.

In the video, Urvashi can be seen doing reformer pilates. She captioned her post, "Pilates is essentially about re-educating my body. Breathing is the first act of life and the last. Our very life depends on it."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will also make her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

The actress will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Urvashi will also play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.