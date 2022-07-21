New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday (July 21) leaving for the promotions of her Tamil debut multilingual film, ‘The Legend’. The actress hogged the limelight with her outfit choice. Urvashi donned a pink top with a silver shimmery neckline and borders and paired it with blue baggy highly ripped denim jeans. To add that glam to her look, Urvashi paired it up with brown sunglasses and left her long and bouncy tresses open. To complete the look, she went with a subtle makeup look and a nude lip tint. And she rounded the entire look off with pink pointed-toe brooch heels and silver bows attached to them.

Urvashi also shared a video of herself on her Instagram account dancing to ‘The Legend’ song ‘PO PO PO’ that features her.

As soon as the song was released, Urvashi was showered with appreciation and love. Her stunning dance moves and gracious curves are just winning the hearts of the audience.

‘The Legend’ is made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore and has Urvashi essaying the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in the movie. The film will convey a message about the educational system.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will also make her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

The actress will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Urvashi will also play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.