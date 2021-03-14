हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela performs striptease with Yo Yo Honey Singh, shares video

Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her chic fashion sense, performed her first striptease while sharing a stage with none other than music composer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The actress, who often breaks the internet with her bold photoshoots, shared a video of herself performing the striptease. 

Urvashi Rautela performs striptease with Yo Yo Honey Singh, shares video
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress-model Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her chic fashion sense, performed her first striptease while sharing a stage with none other than music composer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The actress, who often breaks the internet with her bold photoshoots, shared a video of herself performing the striptease. 

In the video shared by Urvashi, she can be seen taking a balloon sleeve out of her satin outfit and throwing it at the crowd. Apparently, a part of her off-shoulder dress was coming down. After Urvashi noticed it, she pulled it apart and hurled it at the audience. Honey, who was also on the dais, quips, "Mein kya phenku?" (What do I throw?)

The actress also announced the second part of 'Love dose', her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album 'Desi Kalakaar'.

Take a look at her post below: 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web-series 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. A glimpse was shared of the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. 

The actress will be soon seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, also Urvashi Rautela has signed three-film deals with the Jio Studios.

She was last seen in 'Virgin Bhanupriya' released in 2020. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela stripteaseYo Yo Honey SinghUrvashi Rautela photosurvashi rautela videosurvashi rautela pics
Next
Story

Prince Harry, Prince William to reunite at Princess Diana memorial despite tensions

Must Watch

PT10M58S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day