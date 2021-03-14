Urvashi Rautela performs striptease with Yo Yo Honey Singh, shares video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress-model Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her chic fashion sense, performed her first striptease while sharing a stage with none other than music composer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The actress, who often breaks the internet with her bold photoshoots, shared a video of herself performing the striptease.

In the video shared by Urvashi, she can be seen taking a balloon sleeve out of her satin outfit and throwing it at the crowd. Apparently, a part of her off-shoulder dress was coming down. After Urvashi noticed it, she pulled it apart and hurled it at the audience. Honey, who was also on the dais, quips, "Mein kya phenku?" (What do I throw?)

The actress also announced the second part of 'Love dose', her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album 'Desi Kalakaar'.

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web-series 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' which will be released in Hindi and Telugu. A glimpse was shared of the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.

The actress will be soon seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, also Urvashi Rautela has signed three-film deals with the Jio Studios.

She was last seen in 'Virgin Bhanupriya' released in 2020.