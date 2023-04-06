Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Girl Holding 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here' Placard After Rishabh Pant's Recent Appearance at IPL 2023 DC vs GT Match

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has always been in news for her fashion choices and bold statements. Recently, a girl was seen holding a placard during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match which apparently hinted at her troubled equation with cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is currently not playing and recuperating from the horrifying road accident he met on December 30 last year.

Recently, Rishabh made his first public appearance post his brutal car accident. He was seen at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he cheered for his team Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first home IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Urvashi shared a picture of the woman holding a placard that read, "Thank God Urvashi is not here." The image also featured a cropped glimpse of supposedly Rishabh from the stadium. Reacting to the placard, Urvashi questioned the intentions behind it and simply wrote, "Why?" She also took it on her Instagram story and expressed her anger she wrote, "To become the spectator of one's own life is to escape the suffering of life".

However, many people supported Urvashi saying that she has also represented the country in many ways and made India proud.

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

He later deleted the post. Both Urvashi and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating back in time but have never really spoken about it in public.