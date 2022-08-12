NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's fans attack Urvashi Rautela over CONTROVERSIAL claims, say 'you stalk him everywhere'

Urvashi Rautela recently created a stir after she claimed in an interview that 'Mr RP' waited in a hotel lobby to meet her'. Her claim invited a strong reply from cricketer Rishabh Pant who slammed the actress for 'lying in interviews for hitting headlines'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's fans attack Urvashi Rautela over CONTROVERSIAL claims, say 'you stalk him everywhere'

NEW DELHI: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant are trending big time on the internet. The duo recently look oblique potshots at each other after her recent interview with an entertainment portal in which she claimed that a person she identifies as 'RP' waited for almost 16-17 hours at a Delhi hotel to meet her.

The fans began speculating if she was talking about Rishabh Pant, the latter took a jibe at her in a now-deleted Instagram post writing, 'how people are so thirsty for fame and name'. On the other hand, Urvashi too once again attacked the cricketer and shared a note on Instagram, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi Munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye." She added the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and the somewhat baffling #CougarHunter.

Urvashi and Rishabh have had a history with the 'Hate Story 4' actress claiming in the past that she was dating the cricketer. However, Rishabh not only denied it but also blocked her on social media. The two were linked romantically though at one point after being seen together in Mumbai once.

CRICKETER RISHABH PANT ATTACKS URVASHI RAUTELA IN INSTAGRAM POST

Urvashi Rautela controversy

 

 

URVASHI RAUTELA HITS BACK AT 'RP', CALLS HIM 'COUGAR HUNTER'

 

 

 

Meanwhile, netizens are having a blast at Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela saga. Take a look:

 

In an interview, Urvashi spoke about her Delhi shoot schedule and claimed how she unknowingly made 'RP' wait for her all night at a Delhi hotel. She said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you'll come to Mumbai."

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh were linked once after the actress claimed that she was dating the cricketer. Pant had denied her statement and reportedly blocked her on social media.

Urvashi was recently seen in the Telugu actioner 'The Legend'. On the other hand, cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Live Tv

Urvashi RautelaRishabh Panturvashi rautela controversyUrvashi Routela boyfriendUrvashi Rautela filmRishabh Pant girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections