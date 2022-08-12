NEW DELHI: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant are trending big time on the internet. The duo recently look oblique potshots at each other after her recent interview with an entertainment portal in which she claimed that a person she identifies as 'RP' waited for almost 16-17 hours at a Delhi hotel to meet her.

The fans began speculating if she was talking about Rishabh Pant, the latter took a jibe at her in a now-deleted Instagram post writing, 'how people are so thirsty for fame and name'. On the other hand, Urvashi too once again attacked the cricketer and shared a note on Instagram, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi Munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye." She added the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and the somewhat baffling #CougarHunter.

Urvashi and Rishabh have had a history with the 'Hate Story 4' actress claiming in the past that she was dating the cricketer. However, Rishabh not only denied it but also blocked her on social media. The two were linked romantically though at one point after being seen together in Mumbai once.

URVASHI RAUTELA HITS BACK AT 'RP', CALLS HIM 'COUGAR HUNTER'

Meanwhile, netizens are having a blast at Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela saga. Take a look:

In an interview, Urvashi spoke about her Delhi shoot schedule and claimed how she unknowingly made 'RP' wait for her all night at a Delhi hotel. She said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you'll come to Mumbai."

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh were linked once after the actress claimed that she was dating the cricketer. Pant had denied her statement and reportedly blocked her on social media.

Urvashi was recently seen in the Telugu actioner 'The Legend'. On the other hand, cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.