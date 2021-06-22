Urvashi Rautela sizzles in Patola Gujarati saree with heavy gold jewellery, desi look goes viral - See pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shared her new traditional look on Instagram. Looking jaw-dropping in a red Gujarati Patola saree and jewellery. Her love for desi outfits is not hidden from anyone and her IG posts are solid proof of it.

The actress is active on social media and has 38+ Million followers on Instagram alone. Urvashi Rautela recently attended legendary actor Manoj Kumar’s granddaughter's mehndi ceremony. Urvashi donned a gorgeous traditional outfit and turned heads with her fashion statement. This red Gujarati Patola saree shows the sign of uniqueness that gold jewellery makes a style statement.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a Sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of Microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2.

She recently got a great response for her song Doob Gaye. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in web series titled Inspector Avinash which is a biopic based on the true story of Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.