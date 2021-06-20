Father’s Day special: Urvashi Rautela misses her father’s champi session, wishes to get a man like him!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father’s Day, Bollywood stunner Urvashi Rautela spilled the beans regarding her rapport with her father and also shared the details on how he stood by her side in all her thick and thin.

While speaking exclusively to ETimes, Urvashi shared that she still loves the head oil champis which her father used to give her.

Describing the darkest days of her life, she shared, “In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown. My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.''

Also talking about her dream man she wished to get someone like her dad.

Recently, Urvashi made her international debut in the music video 'Versace Baby' alongside Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan. For the song, she was styled by none other than famous designer Donatella Versace and according to reports, American pop sensation Beyonce's style team headed Urvashi's look for the music video.

On the work front, the actress will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film. She will also be seen in a web series 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.