Urvashi Rautela Sparkles Hotness in Cut-Out Shimmer Dress, Aces the Outfit Game this Valentine's Day

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela's latest look features an outfit that is no cookie-cutter. Without a doubt, this Valentine's day raises the usual flag of red dresses. So, what do you think our plans for the week are? No, we won't hop on the same trend train and our plan just got tweaked. To start a saga of glamour with silver and also make it happen maximally with strokes of ruched perfection. Urvashi's ensembles are nothing less than refreshing and ravishing.

Urvashi was seen donning a silver two-piece sequential dress that was perfectly synched around her waist. Featuring a waistcoat design with a round pattern over the neck and a long skirt with a high slit cut, the actress accentuated her silver glimmer game with minimal accessories. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look.

She dropped a few stories on her social media, which made her look no less than a goddess of beauty. Along with acing up her selfie game, Urvashi just took our breath away.

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed umpteen likes in no time.