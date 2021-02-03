हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela steals a million hearts with her traditional sardarni look - Watch

From Western gown to Desi Sardarni look, Urvashi can pull it all off. Urvashi Rautela shared a video on Instagram, in which she wore a sparkling red salwar suit, swinging her braided hair giving playful expressions, accessorised heavy jewellery like earing, mang tikka, and neckless.     

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela has a pretty busy calendar this year with some plum deals in her kitty. She was last seen in the Ajay Lohan starrer ‘Virgin Bahnupriya’. 

The fashionista Urvashi Rautela never lets down her fans. The actress is very active on social media and shares her another side of life, being a fashion Icon Urvashi Rautela slays every outfit with grace. 

From Western gown to Desi Sardarni look, Urvashi can pull it all off. Urvashi Rautela shared a video on Instagram, in which she wore a sparkling red salwar suit, swinging her braided hair giving playful expressions, accessorised heavy jewellery like earing, mang tikka, and neckless.   

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. 

In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. 

The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.

 

