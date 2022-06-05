Urvashi Rautela stuns in Rs 20 lakh tangerine gown at IIFA Awards 2022

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela made a spectacular arrival last night at the IIFA Awards 2022 that was held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a whopping Rs 20 lakh mermaid silhouette embellished dress by Amato Couture. The orange long dress had feathers attached to it. Urvashi's hourglass figure was accentuated in the beautiful gown.

Urvashi accessorised her look with long studded earrings which was also by Amato jewelry. The actress also wore a diamond slave bracelet which had a ring attached to it and a green big diamond-studded ring by Renu Manjunath Lable that completed her look.

The actress chose to tie up her hair in a pony in a messy hairdo with side parting and bangs tied up loose. The entire look was styled by Ian Borromeo.

Talking about Urvashi’s look, Borromeo shared, "When you work with somebody who's at the level of Urvashi Rautela you have to bring your A-game every second of every day. It took 20 people and approximately 1,300 hours to complete the dress. The dress is one of the most spectacular dresses”.

Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the smile train foundation. On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

The actress is now making her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone for a film which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.