Urvashi Rautela teases new look in blue crop top-flare skirt, fans call her 'India's Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad'- In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's babe Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user. Known for her fashion choices, she dropped a few photos on Instagram recently wearing a cutesy outfit. The actress looks adorable in a blue metallic crop top and mini flare skirt with her hair tied in two half-part ponytails with cute blue-pink bows and her pinkish glam makeup completing her outfit.

With a fun caption on the photo, she asks, "Why one colour when you can Glow with all of them?". Several of her fans commented on her new look. One fan's comment is going viral on the internet. He wrote, "India's Harley Quinn Margot Robbie !! Best fit for Suicide Squad & Batman @dccomics are you listening?". Urvashians are hoping and wishing that she will appear in Hollywood in the near future.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song Doob Gaye opposite Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in the web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.