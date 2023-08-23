Urvashi Rautela Unveils Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy In France

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, a beautiful actress in Bollywood stays in the headlines for her bold avatars and appearances. She has once again etched her name in the annals of history and achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the first actress to unveil the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy against the iconic backdrop of Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Urvashi took to her social media accounts to share this momentous occasion with her fans. She posted a captivating picture of herself, where she stood resplendent in a beige, shimmering body-hugging dress, posing along with the World Cup Trophy. Her enchanting smile and confident demeanor added to the allure of the pictures that she shared on her social media, Sharing the picture she wrote, "FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket"

Urvashi was truly humbled and grateful to ICC for giving her the opportunity to unveil the trophy. Seeing this, fans were also very happy and showered love in her comment section. One wrote, "You're the Pride of our country in every way," another one commented, "OMG this one is your Best Pic in all the collections"

The Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, a symbol of cricketing excellence and sportsmanship, gleamed in the soft, twilight glow of the Eiffel Tower. It's a moment where the glamour of Bollywood meets the passion of cricket, bridging two worlds that hold immense importance in the hearts of millions. Urvashi Rautela's role in this historic unveiling has not only captured the essence of this unity but has also served as a testament to her ever-rising star.

As we look forward to the Cricket World Cup 2023, we can't help but marvel at the magic that unfolded under the shadow of the iconic Eiffel Tower – a moment when cinema, sports, and history converged in the most spectacular way possible. Urvashi Rautela, you've made us proud once again! We can't wait to see India bringing this World Cup trophy home.