Tirupati temple

Urvashi Rautela visits Lord Ventakeswara Temple in Tirupati, distributes Tirumala Prasad amongst paps clicking her at the airport!

Recently, Urvashi Rautela celebrated Republic Day in Tirumala, seeking blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati Temple. The actress who landed in Mumbai on the same day itself was spotted by the paps at the airport. Urvashi made a sweet gesture by offering the paps Prasad from Tirupati and wished them prosperity for life, which melted the hearts of many viewers.

Urvashi Rautela visits Lord Ventakeswara Temple in Tirupati, distributes Tirumala Prasad amongst paps clicking her at the airport!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has back-to-back projects in her kitty and that has left her fans all excited. With more than 34 million followers on Instagram, the actress has aced her Instagram game like a pro already!

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor, Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video lined up titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos.
Urvashi was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently, the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. 

The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. The announcement of which will be made soon. Urvashi Rautela has also made an announcement for her upcoming series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda.

 

