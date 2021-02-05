हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wears Cartier and Bvlgari bracelets worth Rs 70 lakh, fans watch video on loop!

Unlike always, in the video, we cannot see her but her ornate bracelet is what grasping the attention of fans. Fans are in love with Urvashi Rautela’s jewellery and are showering it with millions of likes. Her nails also cannot go unnoticed because of the glittery nail polish she is wearing, which brings the look together.

Urvashi Rautela wears Cartier and Bvlgari bracelets worth Rs 70 lakh, fans watch video on loop!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela very often makes stunning appearances on social media and impresses her fans with fashion-forward ways. The actress also has a liking for exquisite pieces of jewellery that leave her fans open-mouthed.

Despite being a busy bee, Urvashi Rautela keeps updating her fans about her routine on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video in which you can’t help but notice the bracelets she is wearing. It is Cartier and Bvlgari’ elegant gem-studded bracelets.

Watch Urvashi Rautela's video here:

Cartier and Bvlgari are French and Italian luxury jewellery brands, and their pieces are priced extravagantly. The bracelets worn by Urvashi in the post are worth Rs 70 lakh. The bracelets are studded with gold and diamonds, making them incredibly precious.

Unlike always, in the video, we cannot see her but her ornate bracelet is what grasping the attention of fans. Fans are in love with Urvashi Rautela’s jewellery and are showering it with millions of likes. Her nails also cannot go unnoticed because of the glittery nail polish she is wearing, which brings the look together.

The work front also seems really busy for Urvashi Rautela as she will be seen in the upcoming “Black Rose”, which is being directed by Mohan Bhardwaj. Urvashi Rautela has signed three films with the renowned Jio Studios. Also, Urvashi Rautela will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”. That was all about the movie front she also has some music videos which are going to be released soon. While that was all about her theatrical projects, Urvashi will also be featuring in a couple of music videos that will be released soon.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosUrvashi Rautela videoUrvashi Rautela instagram
Next
Story

Navya Naveli wishes ‘best friend’ Abhishek Bachchan, calls him partner in crime
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Red Fort Violence: Delhi violence accused got Exposed