Urvashi Rautela wears Cartier and Bvlgari bracelets worth Rs 70 lakh, fans watch video on loop!

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela very often makes stunning appearances on social media and impresses her fans with fashion-forward ways. The actress also has a liking for exquisite pieces of jewellery that leave her fans open-mouthed.

Despite being a busy bee, Urvashi Rautela keeps updating her fans about her routine on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video in which you can’t help but notice the bracelets she is wearing. It is Cartier and Bvlgari’ elegant gem-studded bracelets.

Watch Urvashi Rautela's video here:

Cartier and Bvlgari are French and Italian luxury jewellery brands, and their pieces are priced extravagantly. The bracelets worn by Urvashi in the post are worth Rs 70 lakh. The bracelets are studded with gold and diamonds, making them incredibly precious.

Unlike always, in the video, we cannot see her but her ornate bracelet is what grasping the attention of fans. Fans are in love with Urvashi Rautela’s jewellery and are showering it with millions of likes. Her nails also cannot go unnoticed because of the glittery nail polish she is wearing, which brings the look together.

The work front also seems really busy for Urvashi Rautela as she will be seen in the upcoming “Black Rose”, which is being directed by Mohan Bhardwaj. Urvashi Rautela has signed three films with the renowned Jio Studios. Also, Urvashi Rautela will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”. That was all about the movie front she also has some music videos which are going to be released soon. While that was all about her theatrical projects, Urvashi will also be featuring in a couple of music videos that will be released soon.