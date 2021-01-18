Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours, PM Narendra Modi sends condolences

Mumbai: Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of the legendary musician with a post on social media.

The Prime Minister posted a picture with the musician and wrote, “The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Union Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the late musician by penning a heartfelt note that he shared from his Twitter account. “Anguished to learn about the demise of legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab. He dedicated his life in the service of music and made lasting contributions to Indian classical music. His timeless creations mesmerised millions of hearts. My deepest condolences,” he wrote

Members of the music industry also mourned the loss of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and some paid tribute to him by sharing their best moments with him.

Lata Mangeshkar was among the first to announce the news and she did it with a heavy heart saying that he was not just a good musician but a good person as well.