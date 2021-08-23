Vaani Kapoor birthday special: Times when 'BellBottom' actress shut down trolls with classy replies!

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor turned 33 years old on Monday (August 23) and fans have been showering her with birthday wishes ever since. The actress made her acting debut with the rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance which was a hit at the box office. She also earned a Filmfare award for the best female debut for her performance in the movie.

After that, she ventured into Tamil cinema and starred in Aaha Kalyanam in 2014. The actress returned to Bollywood with Bekire opposite Ranveer Singh and then in the film War with Hrithik Roshan.

The actress has amassed a huge fan base ever since her debut. However, there are still a few netizens that target her from time to time, leaving harsh comments. Vaani has always handled trolling in a classy and elegant manner which is something fans adore about her.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at times when she shut down trolls elegantly:

1. When she was called 'manly' by a troll on Instagram: In June, 2020, Vaani Kapoor had shared a picture of herself with the caption 'back to the grind'. A troll commented on her picture and called her 'manly' to which she replied, "“@sha3ank I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time , don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help."

Later, as per an HT report, the Instagram user wrote, "@_vaanikapoor_ well you’re the one posting 2-3 pictures every other day so we all know who the attention seeker is. Btw, there’s difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. Didn’t they teach you this in your fancy lad school?"

Vaani replied to this by commenting on his attitude and said, “@sha3ank ummm YOUR grammar is worse than YOUR attitude ! PS, Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee."

2. She was also once called ugly by a troll. However, she responded by calling the user beautiful with a heart emoji.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram'Vaani Kapoor)

3. Apart from this, Vaani was also called malnourished in her earlier post. To this, Vaani responded with a clear-headed statement saying, "Why don't you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself, life is so much better... Stop reflecting hate."

Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor!