Vaani Kapoor excited about 2021, calls it a watershed moment for her!

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor has three of her major films releasing on the big screen this year. In Shamshera, she has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Bell-Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vaani Kapoor is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

"As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I’m lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry. I’m someone who wants to explore every genre possible in my career and want to undertake as many risks as possible too", Vaani Kapoor said.

She added, "I don’t want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen. In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark on screen."

Vaani dubbed 2021 a huge moment in her cinematic career. She said, "I’m really excited about how 2021 is looking like. It’s a watershed moment for me and I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express."